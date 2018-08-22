Elizabeth S. Scott (Columbia), Richard J. Bonnie (Virginia), and Laurence Steinberg (Temple): Young Adulthood as a Transitional Legal Category: Science, Social Change and Justice Policy. The problem with Trump whining about the Fed and interest rates. For historians, the business of studying monuments like UNC’s Silent Sam takes a toll. River O’Connor: “I just hacked a state election. I’m 17. And I’m not even a very good hacker”. Malcolm Turnbull could be the third Australian prime minister in the past decade to lose the position over a climate dispute. Josephine Livingston on Asia Argento, Avital Ronell, and the integrity of #MeToo. Looking for life on a flat Earth: What a burgeoning movement says about science, solace, and how a theory becomes truth. Trump adviser Larry Kudlow hosted publisher of white nationalists Peter Brimelow at his home.
What Michael Cohen’s plea and Paul Manafort’s conviction mean for Trump and the Mueller investigation. What the Manafort verdict means: It’s Robert Mueller’s biggest victory yet, in one of the most successful special counsel investigations in history. When a veteran and Eagle Scout meets an eternal cynic, who wins? Jim Sleeper on the hidden motivations of Robert Mueller. There is always a tweet: Dara Lind on why Donald Trump can’t distance himself from Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, in one tweet. With Cohen plea, GOP faces familiar Trump quandary. Michael Cohen’s guilty plea underscores congressional Republicans’ total abdication of responsibility.