What’s next for Mueller’s investigation after Manafort’s conviction? New York prosecutors can go after Trump now, even if Mueller won’t. The only reason that Trump hasn’t been indicted is that he’s the president: The debate over indicting presidents, explained. Trump is an illegitimate president whose election is tainted by fraud. A pair of high-profile convictions implicate Donald Trump — but also serve as a reminder that only some people pay the consequences for systemic corruption in America. Trump’s chickens may be coming home to roost — but the system has already failed. Elizabeth Warren is right: Corruption is rotting the U.S. from within.

Washington is turning into Moscow: What upsets the Putin regime isn’t research into its military strength, but anything exploring its illicit finances — something similar might now be said of the White House. The president is getting away with blatant crimes — that’s normal. Benjamin Wittes on the most damaging thing that’s happened to Trump. Is this finally the President’s accountability moment? Every single House Republican is actively covering up Trump’s guilt. As bad news piles up, Senate Republicans hardly flinch. The reckoning is here for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, and it will only get worse for them. In Trump’s right-wing media universe, it was a day like any other.

Hooray for Mueller — but American democracy is still in danger. Will Donald Trump distract from his troubles with foreign policy? “If you think the wounded, cornered Trump won’t choose some version of this nuclear option, you haven’t been paying attention”: With Cohen and Manafort going to jail, the president could choose to burn the system down. In case of Mueller firing, break glass: Democrats prep an emergency plan.