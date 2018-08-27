Sonia Katyal (UC-Berkeley): The Public Good in Poetic Justice. West Virginia governor accused of stacking state Supreme Court with Republicans. Jan Smolenski interviews Agnes Heller: Orban is a tyrant. Timur Kuran and Dani Rodrik on the economic costs of Erdogan. An N.Y.U. sexual-harassment case has spurred a necessary conversation about #MeToo. From the Weekly Standard, Stephen F. Hayes on the real McCain. From Splinter, Paul Blest on the myth of John McCain. Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain. Kevin Gallagher on the eclipse of Catholic fusionism. Garry Wills on the priesthood of the big crazy. What the hell is happening with Australia’s prime minister, explained.

From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Election Security: Issues in the 2018 midterm elections. The Trump White House doesn’t want untainted elections. Tech companies are gathering for a secret meeting to prepare a 2018 election strategy. “This is now the new normal”: Emily Stewart interviews Theresa Payton on why cybersecurity risks aren’t going away.