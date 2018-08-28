Richard J. Pierce (GWU): How Should the U.S. Public Law System React to President Trump? Trump wants to fire federal employees at will — a federal judge said he can’t. The tax-cut con goes on: Why Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot. The strategic decision by the Republican majority in Congress to conduct virtually no oversight of the Executive branch is the most important issue at stake in the midterm elections. “Trump is nuts. This time really feels different”: Trump rejects “war council” intervention, goes it alone. Think Trump is doomed? Not so fast. Why it can happen here: We’re very close to becoming another Poland or Hungary.