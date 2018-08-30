Ian Hornsby (Chichester): Comics as Philosophy. Tuomas K. Pernu (King’s College): Can Physics Make Us Free? Bruce Riedel on the Maldives: A crisis in paradise. Tania Singer is the world’s most renowned empathy researcher — and is alleged to have been harassing employees for years. Marjorie Perloff on what the Avital Ronell affair says about the state of the profession. Abigail Nussbaum on why Louis CK should never be allowed on a comedy stage again (and more). Trump promised Kim Jong Un he’d sign an agreement to end the Korean War. The Trump administration’s new “Iran Action Group” won’t work for these 3 reasons. The U.S. has blood on its hands in Yemen, and can’t wash it off. Damon Linker on the unbearable ugliness of the Catholic Church.
From GQ, Christopher Hooks on Beto O’Rourke vs. Ted Cruz and the race for America. The first openly transgender gubernatorial nominee from a major party is getting death threats. Oklahoma teachers just purged the statehouse of their enemies. Who is Andrew Gillum? Meet Florida’s history-making Democratic nominee for governor. Andrew Gillum’s primary victory in Florida shows that winning the 2018 midterms will be all about turnout. Is being authentic, progressive, and inclusive a winning strategy for Democrats? The November election is about much more than just Trump.