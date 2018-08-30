Sherman J. Clark (Michigan): Why Sports Law? Doriane Lambelet Coleman (Duke): Sex in Sport. Sport meets philosophy: William Skidelsky reviews Knowing the Score: How Sport Teaches Us About Philosophy (and Philosophy about Sport) by David Papineau. Pulling back the curtain on the labor of professional sport: An excerpt from Game Misconduct: Injury, Fandom, and the Business of Sport by Nathan Kalman-Lamb. Pau Gasol writes an open letter about female coaches. American sports needs more fair-weather fans: Why you should root for great teams and great players — and abandon your sad-sack local franchise. The sports world needs its #MeToo moment. Welcome to our new gambling hell, sports fans.
Patrick S. Shin (Suffolk): Sex and Gender Segregation in Competitive Sport: Internal and External Normative Perspectives. Kevin M. Kniffin (Cornell) and Michelle Scalise Sugiyama (Oregon): Toward a Natural History of Team Sports. Taiji Harashima (Kanazawa Seiryo): Superstars in Team Sports: An Economic Model. Will Leitch on the sports miracle named Serena. British economists prove it: Sports destroy happiness. No sweatpants in public: Ken Belson goes inside the rule books for N.F.L. cheerleaders. “Who can explain the athletic heart?” The past and perilous future of Sports Illustrated. Elizabeth Sharrow on taking women college athletes seriously in the political arena.
Joe Cobbs (Northern Kentuc) and B. David Tyler (Western Carolina): The Genesis of Team Rivalry in the New World: Sparks to Fan Animosity in Major League Soccer. Maayan Sudai (Harvard): The Testosterone Rule: Constructing Fairness in Professional Sport. Staggering number of LGBTQ teens are excluded from school sports, new study finds. The right to play: Zach Schreiber on how sports leagues worldwide interfere with the fundamental right to work. Devereaux Peters: “I’m a WNBA player. Men won’t stop challenging me to play one-on-one”. Why does women’s basketball trigger so much fragile masculinity? How Olympic athletes grapple with life once the thrill is gone.
Mary Anne Case (Chicago): Heterosexuality as a Factor in the Long History of Women's Sports. Victoria Bolgova, Mayya Vinopal, Natalia Nikitina, and Tatyana Pustokhina (Moscow State): Pretty is as Pretty Plays: The Influence of Physical Attractiveness on the Transfer Value of Football Players. Football players are protesting police violence, not the anthem. Why aren't we talking about football's culture of brutality? Lindsay Sarah Krasnoff on how basketball became the world's second-biggest sport.
Tracey Carter (Belmont): It Is a Mindboggling Dilemma: To Play or Not to Play Youth Sports Due to Concussion Risks? Dionne L. Koller (Baltimore): A Twenty-First-Century Olympic and Amateur Sports Act. It might be impossible to be an ethical sports fan.