From TPM, Democrats need voters’ help to fix gerrymandering — will they get it? On the sidelines of democracy: Asma Khalid, Don Gonyea, and Leila Fadel on why so many Americans don’t vote. America’s biggest conspiracy theory is real: The racist truth behind the myth of voter fraud. Carol Anderson on the Republican approach to voter fraud: Lie. Jon Green (OSU) and Sean McElwee (Columbia): The Differential Effects of Economic Conditions and Racial Attitudes in the Election of Donald Trump. President Trump and the fantasy of a race war against white people. Joanne B. Freeman on the violence at the heart of our politics.
Trump, symptom or cause? Paul Campos on tomorrow's historical revisionism today. OK, Trump’s not a fascist leader — but does his fascist rhetoric mean he’s on the way to being one? True patriots would thwart the GOP agenda Trump pushes — it’s just as scary as his “worst inclinations”. We’re doomed: Isaac Chotiner reviews Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward. Donald Trump makes the case for his own impeachment: Ezra Klein on why America can’t trust Trump’s presidency. Jerry Nadler is appropriately cautious about impeachment. The empire of disorientation: Hans Sluga on politics in the age of Trump.