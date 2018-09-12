Stanislav Hristov Ivanov (VUM): Tourism Beyond Humans: Robots, Pets and Teddy Bears. From the Congressional Research Service, a report on the decision to stop U.S. funding of UNRWA (for Palestinian refugees). Tucker Carlson asks “Why is diversity a strength?” — let’s assume he is genuinely clueless. Lyz Lenz on the mystery of Tucker Carlson. Steven Bannon is wrong: The White House “resistance” is the opposite of a coup. Judging by the cover: Alyssa Bereznak on how the magazine industry’s identity crisis is playing out on its front page. 17 years after 9/11: Robert Chesney on the declining visibility of terrorism and counterterrorism. Trump’s long history of lying about 9/11 and exploiting it for personal gain.
US officials suspect Russia in mystery “attacks” on diplomats in Cuba, China. Brett Kavanaugh said he would kill Roe v. Wade last week and almost no one noticed. Brian Beutler on Brett Kavanaugh’s disqualifying bad faith. Ken Starr reminded us Brett Kavanaugh is a political hack — just like him. How Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation allows Corker, Flake, and Sasse to constrain Trump. Umair Irfan on 2 gonzo ideas for slowing down a hurricane. Rights groups warn against US flouting international court over alleged war crimes. After migrants drowned at sea, debate over who should have saved them. Geoffrey Wheatcroft on how Brexit became a political circus. Jeff Bezos is funding a bunch of pro-gun, anti-abortion Republican congressional campaigns.