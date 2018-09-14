Steven Andrew Jacobs (Chicago): Biologists’ Consensus on “When Life Begins”. Nathan Nobis (Morehouse): Early and Later Abortions: Ethics and Law. “I’m doing it for the babies”’: Elizabeth Dias goes inside the ground game to reverse Roe v. Wade. Abortion and the Left: Brianna Rennix and Nathan Robinson on why we can’t compromise. Democrats don’t have to compromise on abortion rights to win the “heartland”. Science does not support claims that contraceptives are “abortion-inducing” (and more). “Politicians sometimes say that they are personally opposed to abortion, but believe it should be legal. Trump and some of his enablers reverse that formulation”. Here are five things you can do right now for abortion rights.