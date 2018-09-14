Gianna Cresto (GWU): A Design of its Own: How to Protect the Fashion Industry. Scott Ingram (High Point): President, Politics and Pardons: Washington’s Original (Mis?)Use of the Pardon Power. From the Baffler, give me liberty or something else: The prickly problem of a New England secessionist utopia; and a Yukon town looks for a reason to survive. From the forthcoming International Law’s Objects, here is the entry on the “Jolly Roger” (Pirate Flag) by Ziv Bohrer. A sexual-misconduct allegation against the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh stirs tension among Democrats in Congress. The radical moral implications of luck in human life: David Roberts on how acknowledging the role of luck is the secular equivalent of religious awakening. Nancy Lindisfarne and Jonathan Neale reveal why elites use violence to encourage the idea of fundamental differences between men and women.
Xavier Marquez (Victoria): Two Models of Political Leader Cults: Propaganda and Ritual. Andrea Long Chu is the cult writer changing gender theory. Jamelle Bouie on the limits of Obama’s legacy: The former president’s message still has power — but his ideas are no longer sufficient. Trump ready to help the white people facing Hurricane Florence. Trump’s Puerto Rico tweets are the purest expression of his presidency. Will Storr on the metamorphosis of the western soul: Humans want to get along and get ahead — and they will become whoever they need to be in order to do so. C.J. Polychroniou interviews Noam Chomsky on the resurgence of political authoritarianism. “I refuse to believe that this is the best we can do”.