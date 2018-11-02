Jonathan Weinberg (Wayne State): “Know Everything that Can Be Known About Everybody”: The Birth of the Credit Report. “A collapse of the center”: Here’s what Jair Bolsonaro’s presidential win in Brazil and Angela Merkel’s weakened leadership in Germany tell us. Could one man single-handedly ruin the planet? Brazil’s new president Jair Bolsonaro’s war on the Amazon rainforest endangers the world by accelerating climate change. From the Chronicle of Higher Education, what’s the most influential book of the past 20 years? The election is almost here — that means Mueller’s next move is coming soon. Wait, have we really wiped out 60 percent of animals? A former famous person explains how being famous is awful: Jamie Lee Curtis Taete interviews Justine Bateman, author of Fame: The Hijacking of Reality.