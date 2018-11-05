Why cities dominate the modern world: Economic, technological and networking changes wrought by globalization have made cities the center of our world. Are “global cities” an antidote to populism and nationalism? Istanbul offers some hope. An inversion of nature: How air conditioning created the modern city. Are cities an environmental curse or blessing? Yes. This company wants to build a giant indoor farm next to every major city in the world: Vertical farming may finally be growing up. Empty half the Earth of its humans — it’s the only way to save the planet: There are now twice as many people as 50 years ago but, as EO Wilson has argued, they can all survive — in cities.