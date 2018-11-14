Federico Merke and Diego Reynoso (San Andres) and Luis Schenoni (Notre Dame): Foreign Policy Change in Latin America: Exploring a Middle Range Concept. Jose Antonio Ocampo (Columbia) and Eduardo Bastian and Marcos Reis (UFRJ): The Myth of the “Latin American Decade”. Economy on a steady rise in Latin America and Caribbean region “despite international turbulence”. Latin America looks past the U.S. on trade. The death of an entire system of political rule: On the elections in Mexico. Mexico’s new president has a radical plan to end the drug war. Latin America has an open-door policy for Venezuelan refugees. A lesson from Bolivia: Evo Morales has done remarkable things for his country — but now, he is rejecting term limits and Bolivians are taking to the streets to stand up for the rule of law.

What the hell happened to Brazil? Why Brazilians elected an aspiring dictator. Mariana Prandini Assis and Ana Carolina Ogando on gender ideology and the Brazilian elections. Democracy is at risk in Latin America and the far Right is moving in — here’s how it went wrong for the Left.