Women candidates propelled Democrats back into control of the House, and bent the arc of history back in the right direction. An unprecedented number of female military veterans ran as Democrats this year — here’s why they were unusually successful. Meet the Native American woman who beat the sponsor of North Dakota’s ID law. From Vox, Matthew Yglesias on how Democrats’ blue wave was much larger than early takes suggested; Emily Stewart on the 2018 midterm races that still aren’t over; and a look at what the 2018 results tell us about 2020. It’s time to start thinking about election security in 2020. The Democratic primary will be crowded in 2020 — good.