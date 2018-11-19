Deborah Hellman (Virginia): The Epistemic Commitments of Nondiscrimination. Rare microbes lead scientists to discover new branch on the tree of life. Massive crater under Greenland’s ice points to climate-altering impact in the time of humans. What the reported charges against Julian Assange may — and may not — mean. Stop eco-apartheid: The Left’s challenge in Bolsonaro’s Brazil. The moral and ethical rot at Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg’s Facebook. Facebook betrayed America. After the midterms, Robert Mueller’s got a new wingman on Capitol Hill. “Preparing for the worst”: Mueller anxiety pervades Trump world. Why did the House get bluer and the Senate get redder?