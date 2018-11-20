Leyla Hunn (Warwick): Does One Need Evidence for Belief in God? Todd May reviews Why We Need Religion by Stephen T. Asma. Stephen T. Asma on what religion gives us (that science can’t). War between science and religion is far from inevitable. Do atheists think too much like believers? George Scialabba reviews Seven Types of Atheism by John Gray. Are the “non-religious” becoming the new religion? From Aeon, is religion a universal in human culture or an academic invention? From openDemocracy, what should we teach our children about religion? The first chapter from City of the Good: Nature, Religion, and the Ancient Search for What is Right by Michael Mayerfeld Bell.

Megan Rogers and Mary Ellen Konieczny (Notre Dame): Does Religion Always Help the Poor? Variations in Religion and Social Class in the West and Societies in the Global South. A study finds Christianity in Western Europe is as much about identity as belief.