Debra Bassett (Warwick): Ctrl+Alt+Delete: The Changing Landscape of the Uncanny Valley and the Fear of Second Loss. Why the US won’t break up with Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. Kathy Gilsinan on the radical evolution of WikiLeaks. Beto O’Rourke blows up the 2020 Democratic primary (and more). Should Beto stay in Texas or go national? Trump wanted to order Justice Dept. to prosecute Comey and Clinton. Carlos Lozada reviews The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis (and more). Facebook is a normal sleazy company now. It’s time to start regulating Facebook (and more). The problem with Michael Bloomberg’s massive donation to Johns Hopkins University. The truth behind the toothless rebellion against Nancy Pelosi.