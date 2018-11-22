From the Guardian, a series on the new populism: An investigation into the rise of a global phenomenon. Political violence, civic space and human rights defence in the era of populism and authoritarianism. Europe Inc. is getting worried about the rise of populism. Russia is co-opting angry young men: Fight clubs, neo-Nazi soccer hooligans, and motorcycle gangs serve as conduits for the Kremlin’s influence operations in Western countries. The Right-wing rot at the heart of the German state: Recent events make clear that extremists have allies deep inside the government. When left-leaning parties support austerity, their voters start to embrace the far Right. The dark European stain: Thomas Meaney on how the far Right rose again. James Jay Carafano on 3 steps to address the growth of European populism.