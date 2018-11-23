From ThinkProgress, Diana Ofosu on an in-depth look at demographics in the 2018 midterm election. 2018 midterms offered more proof that split-ticket voting is a thing of the past. Stacey Abrams is not undermining democracy: Just because an election is legal doesn’t mean it’s legitimate. Our broken election system is “run by people with stake in the outcome”: Hope Reese interviews Charles L. Zelden, author of Bush v. Gore: Exposing the Hidden Crisis in American Democracy. Democrats nearly got wiped out in Ohio and can’t figure out what to do next. No, Democrats didn’t win the Senate — but they did better than it seems. What should American progressives learn from the midterms?
From TPM, Mike Konczal and Nell Abernathy on why Democrats must become the party of freedom: By reclaiming the idea of “freedom”, Democrats can push back on America’s rightward drift. Two cheers for socialism: Why liberals need enemies on the Left. America already has a centrist party — it’s called the Democrats. Chris Den Hartog (Cal Poly) and Timothy Nokken (Texas Tech): New Conservatives, Amendments, and Party Loyalty. How California conservatives became the intellectual engine of Trumpism. Sam Tanenhaus on how Trumpism will outlast Trump.
Daniel Stone (Bowdoin): “Unmotivated Bias” and Partisan Hostility: Empirical Evidence. The new economy and the Trump rump: Why we went from regional divide to political chasm. The midterm elections revealed that America is in a cold civil war. Divided we stand: The country is hopelessly split — so why not make it official and break up? The case for the union: The country is divided — we should still fight for it.