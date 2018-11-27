Fabio Sterpetti (Rome): Mathematical Knowledge, the Analytic Method, and Naturalism. Elaine Landry (UC-Davis): Plato Was NOT a Mathematical Platonist. A universal way to solve problems, from a mathematical genius. The mind-bendy weirdness of the number zero, explained. Did math kill God? Josephine Livingstone reviews The Great Rift: Literacy, Numeracy, and the Religion-Science Divide by Michael E. Hobart. The peculiar math that could underlie the laws of nature: New findings are fueling an old suspicion that fundamental particles and forces spring from strange eight-part numbers called “octonions.” Think you’re bad at math? You may suffer from “math trauma”. For the sake of kids, embrace math.

From PUP, the first chapter from Reverse Mathematics: Proofs from the Inside Out by John Stillwell; and the first chapter from Ptolemy’s Philosophy: Mathematics as a Way of Life by Jacqueline Feke.