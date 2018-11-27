Jessi Streib (Duke): Class, Culture, and Downward Mobility. Why attacks on Ukrainian ships amount to the greatest — and scariest — escalation in years. Anna Ohanyan on why Russia starts so many conflicts on its own borders. The migration disconnect: Stephanie Leutert on why Central Americans will keep on heading to the United States. How a march at the US-Mexico border descended into tear gas and chaos. U.N. finds the deadliest place for women is their home (and more). GM is closing plants and cutting jobs — here’s what it means for workers and for Trump. Chinese scientists are creating CRISPR babies: A daring effort is under way to create the first children whose DNA has been tailored using gene editing (and more). You thought fake news was bad? Deep fakes are where truth goes to die.