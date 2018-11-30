Lawrence Torcello (RIT): The Acceleration of Global Warming as Crime Against Humanity: A Moral Case for Fossil Fuel Divestment. Climate change and the savage human future: Homo sapiens was the first species to alter the environment that sustained us — to the point that it might not sustain us anymore. “Like a terror movie”: How climate change will cause more simultaneous disasters. The Earth is in a death spiral — it will take radical action to save us. Study warns of cascading health risks from the changing climate. Five big ways the United States will need to adapt to climate change. Science alone won’t save the Earth — people have to do that. Human behavior might be the hardest part of climate change to predict.

Daniel W. Drezner on the rhetoric of reaction to climate change: Futility and the Fourth Climate Change Report. The depravity of climate-change denial: Risking civilization for profit, ideology and ego. The best thing you can do to stop climate change is to vote against Republicans.