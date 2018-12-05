Jack M. Balkin (Yale): Free Speech is a Triangle (“The vision of free expression that characterized much of the twentieth century is inadequate to protect free expression today”). Total GOP control in Washington is about to end — what did they get out of it? Generation: Ben Little and Alison Winch on the politics of patriarchy and social change. Constitutional hardball is back — look out. To understand the Paris “yellow vests” riots, look to French Guiana. Is all women’s anger created equal? John D. Dingell: “I served in Congress longer than anyone. Here’s how to fix it — abolish the Senate and publicly fund elections”. Wikipedia’s co-founder wanted to let readers edit the news — what went wrong?