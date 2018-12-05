Brian Robinson (Texas A&M), Michael O’Rourke (Michigan State), and Chad Gonnerman (Southern Indiana): Experimental Philosophy of Science and Philosophical Differences across the Sciences. Heidi L. Maibom (Cincinnati): What Can Philosophers Learn from Psychopathy? Robert Zaretsky on remembering Simone Weil: The price and the purpose of philosophy. Stuart Walton reviews Dying for Ideas: The Dangerous Lives of the Philosophers by Costica Bradatan. Multi-scale and existentialist freedoms: Richard Marshall interviews Mariam Thalos, author of Without Hierarchies: The Scale Freedom of the Universe. About time: Julian Baggini on why western philosophy can only teach us so much.