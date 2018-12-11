Carmine Guerriero (Bologna): Property Rights, Transaction Costs, and the Limits of the Market. Ezra Klein on Paul Ryan’s long con: His legacy is debt and disappointment. Why Brexit might not happen: Ignoring the will of the people is a British tradition. Theresa May halts Brexit deal vote to avoid defeat, throwing British politics into chaos. Everybody says Mueller is almost done — what if he isn’t? From the Washington Post, a special report on how domestic violence leads to murder. John Quiggin on the three-party system in Australia. NASA’s Voyager 2 probe enters interstellar space. Osita Nwanevu on how not to mourn the WASP aristocracy. This is U.S. politics — are you triggered?

Verlyn Klinkenborg reviews The American Farmer in the Eighteenth Century: A Social and Cultural History by Richard Lyman Bushman; This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of an American Family Farm by Ted Genoways; Fruitful Labor: The Ecology, Economy, and Practice of a Family Farm by Mike Madison; and Walking the Flatlands: The Rural Landscape of the Lower Sacramento Valley by Mike Madison.