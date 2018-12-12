Koshka Duff (Sussex): The Criminal is Political: Real Existing Liberalism and the Construction of the Criminal. How alarmed should we be about Wisconsin? Verizon says its media brand is essentially worthless. The fiery meeting between Trump, Schumer, and Pelosi about the border wall, explained. One year of #MeToo: Allyson Hobbs on the legacy of Black women’s testimonies. The voice of Hobsbawm: How the Marxist ideas of a British historian ended up on the bookshelves of Indian civil servants and Brazilian housewives. Hate Amazon? Try living without it. Why criticism of Amazon isn’t sticking: Despite an elite backlash, the public still loves a good deal. John Holbo on hack gaps and noble lies. Yep, Bitcoin was a bubble — and it popped.
Luke Mogelson goes inside the chaos of the gilets jaunes protests. From sans culottes to gilets jaunes: Sylvain Cypel on Macron’s Marie Antoinette moment. Macron studied Machiavelli — but did he learn the key lesson? Macron wanted to lead the world — now he’s struggling to lead France. Will the violent “yellow vest” protests backfire? Not necessarily, our research finds. Can the Yellow Vest movement remake French politics?