From The Believer, a symposium on the modern family. America is blaming pregnant women for their own deaths: What is it like to face dying during childbirth in the richest country in the world in the 21st century? Philip Cohen (Maryland): The Coming Divorce Decline. Finding decent child care is a huge struggle for some families, new report shows. Cynthia Grant Bowman (Cornell): How Should the Law Treat Couples Who Live Apart Together? Your child, your choice: How the United States made parenting impossible. Antony Dnes (Florida Southern): Economics and Family Law. How you think about raising children says a lot about your political views.

Robin Fretwell Wilson (Illinois) and Shaakirrah Sanders (Idaho): By Faith Alone: When Religion and Child Welfare Collide. Can people be saved from a terrible childhood? US researchers have found early intervention can help prevent negative experiences in infancy turning into long-term health risks. Why bother to bear children in a world wracked by climate change?