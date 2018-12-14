Julia M. Puaschunder (Harvard): Artificial Intelligence Evolution: On the Virtue of Killing in the Artificial Age. Stephen Hawking’s final warning for humanity: AI is coming for us. The five most worrying trends in artificial intelligence right now. Ryan Metz on what you have to fear from artificial intelligence. How frightened should we be of A.I.? Thinking about artificial intelligence can help clarify what makes us human — for better and for worse. An AI wake-up call from ancient Greece: Those who warn about the potential dangers and unintended consequences of artificial intelligence and machine learning are right to invoke Pandora and her jar of miseries.

The genius neuroscientist who might hold the key to true AI. Is neuroscience a bigger threat than artificial intelligence? In the future, automation will disrupt your job and AI will try to hack your brain and probably sooner than you think — Yuval Noah Harari explains why the best preparation has nothing to do with learning to code or building a bunker. How we can prepare for catastrophically dangerous AI — and why we can’t wait.