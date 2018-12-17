From PUP, the first chapter from The Internet Trap: How the Digital Economy Builds Monopolies and Undermines Democracy by Matthew Hindman. How monopolies have flourished — and undermined democracy: Ganesh Sitaraman reviews The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age by Tim Wu (and more and more and more and more and more). Tim Wu on the case for breaking up Facebook and Instagram. Russell Brandom on the monopoly-busting case against Google, Amazon, Uber, and Facebook. Should we break up the tech giants? Not if you ask the economists who take money from them. Can we scale down Big Tech? We need to go beyond trustbusting to rein in Silicon Valley. Big Tech’s reckoning may be imminent after all.

The monopolization of America: In one industry after another, big companies have become more dominant over the past 15 years, new data show. The battle over monopoly power is just beginning: Old legal definitions of antitrust seem inadequate in an economy ruled by dominant companies.