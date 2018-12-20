Tom Stern (UCL): Must We Choose between Real Nietzsche and Good Philosophy? A Streitschrift. In tiny Bhutan, known for its pursuit of happiness, democracy brings discontent. Facebook caps off 2018 with yet another massive privacy scandal. Amazon and Facebook reportedly had a secret data-sharing agreement, and it explains so much. The Green New Deal is good for the planet — and the Democratic Party: Democrats can no longer get away with offering milquetoast solutions. Where does the Democratic Left go from here? There is no one to cheer for in the potential battle between Jordan Peterson and Slavoj Zizek. Why were so many journalists murdered in 2018? Nevada becomes first state with majority female legislature.

Inside Venezuela’s YouTube prank economy: Luke Winkie on why some people are paying strangers on Fiverr $5 to slime themselves. Rebecca Traister on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the imagined threat of a woman who governs like a man. Elisabeth Eaves on a highly hackable US biodefense system. Here comes the 2020 election interference — it will be worse. New York already has thousands of Amazon workers — and some are unionizing to demand better conditions. The concept creep of “emotional labor”: The term has become a central part of an important conversation about the division of household work — but the sociologist who coined it says it’s being used incorrectly.