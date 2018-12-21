Siyuan Yu (Skidmore): An Examination of the Attitudes towards Immigration across U.S. Demographic Groups. Joni Hersch (Vanderbilt): Colorism Against Legal Immigrants to the United States. Pramila Jayapal on a new moral imagination on immigration. Responding to an extremely common question about immigration: Doesn’t a country have the right to enforce its laws and decide who comes in? From Cato Unbound, does the constitution give the federal government power over immigration? America didn’t always lock up immigrants: Our current detention policies have very specific historical roots. So how is the immigration debate going?

The prosecution of naturalized United States citizens is a sign of a gathering storm: Is denaturalization the next front in the Trump Administration’s war on immigration? Trump is officially turning back asylum seekers who come to the US through Mexico. Trump is outsourcing the migrant crisis to Mexico. “It’s functioning exactly as intended”: Our border policy is designed to be deadly.