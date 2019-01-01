Lawrence J. Trautman (Western Carolina): The Twenty-Fifth Amendment: Incapacity and Ability to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office? Cultural criticism is journalism — and in an era when fewer outlets support it, we need more of it, not less. Lauren Hough: “I was a cable guy. I saw the worst of America”. The complexity of the commons: Scientists recast social dilemmas. America’s forests and streams provide far more value than they cost to support: Christopher Ketcham reviews In Defense of Public Lands: The Case against Privatization and Transfer by Steven Davis. How slavery inspired modern business management: An excerpt from Accounting for Slavery: Masters and Management by Caitlin Rosenthal.

From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Cryptocurrency: The Economics of Money and Selected Policy Issues. Remember Baudrillard: Dominic Pettman on the ecstasies of posthumous communication. Why futurism has a cultural blindspot: We predicted cell phones, but not women in the workplace. David Sax on the mysteries of consumer behavior, explained by ice cream and independent bookstores. These 16 polls show how American thinking has (and hasn’t) changed in 80 years. The media’s post-advertising future is also its past: Why the news is going back to the 19th century. Deborah Chasman interviews Yochai Benkler, author of Network Propaganda: Manipulation, Disinformation, and Radicalization in American Politics.