Gideon Elford (Oxford): When Is Inequality Fair? Boike Rehbein (Berlin): Critical Theory and Social Inequality. Michael O’Donnell and Serena Chen (UC-Berkeley): Political Ideology, the Moralizing of Income Inequality, and Its Social Consequences. John Thrasher (Chapman): When Equality Matters. The philosopher redefining equality: Elizabeth Anderson thinks we’ve misunderstood the basis of a free and fair society. Where does social inequality come from? Richard Marshall interviews Fred Neuhouser, author of Rousseau’s Critique of Inequality: Reconstructing the Second Discourse. Ingrid Robeyns on a philosophical experiment about inequality.