Ryan Doerfler (Penn): Can a Statute Have More Than One Meaning? Margaret Taylor on declaring an emergency to build a border wall: The statutory arguments. How Trump could use a national emergency to get his border wall, explained (and more). Trump, the “border crisis” and the wall — just the facts, please. How the shutdown is affecting air safety. T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T are selling access to their customers’ location data, and that data is ending up in the hands of bounty hunters and others not authorized to possess it, letting them track most phones in the country. China targets prominent Uighur intellectuals to erase an ethnic identity. From Edge.org, what is the last question?
Russell K. Robinson (UC-Berkeley) and David M. Frost (UCL): The Afterlife of Homophobia. The ghosts of Brazil’s military dictatorship: How a politics of forgetting led to Bolsonaro’s rise (and more and more). Rashida Tlaib said nothing wrong — but the reaction was obscene. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a perfect foil for the pro-Trump media (and more). Natalie Wynn’s ContraPoints is political philosophy made for YouTube. It’s all over: Following a science-fiction plot too classic to be believed, our creation is now coming back to devour our souls. In the blink of an eye, a hunt for oil threatens pristine Alaska. Age discrimination is more common than you think — why aren’t we doing anything about it?