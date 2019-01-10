Nancy J. Knauer (Temple): Historical Contingency and the Limits of Identity: Implications for Law and Policy. Justin O’Neill (UC-Berkeley): The Queer Case of the LGBT Movement. Christopher Gioia interviews Robert W. Fieseler, author of Tinderbox: The Untold Story of The Up Stairs Lounge Fire and The Rise of Gay Liberation. How gay activists challenged the politics of civility: From pie-throwing to shouting down public figures, these groups disturbed the establishment to effect change. Seventeen years before the Stonewall Riots, Dale Jennings proclaimed to a California court that he was a homosexual — it was the first glimmer of a civil rights revolution. What’s left of the gay left? Jonathan Rauch on why it’s time to drop the “LGBT” from “LGBTQ”.