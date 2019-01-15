Josh Chafetz (Cornell): Constitutional Maturity, or Reading Weber in the Age of Trump. A nation “bored of Brexit” risks sleepwalking into disaster. Sophie Smith on John Finnis and academic freedom. “Senior Trump official” on shutdown: “We do not want most employees to return”. The economic cost of the shutdown will soon be the cost of the wall. Lisa Ryan on the real effects of the government shutdown. The government shutdown is making airports even more hellish. It’s time for T.S.A. workers to strike: The shutdown is painful, but it is also an opportunity for labor to take a stand. Female economists push their field toward a #MeToo reckoning. Can economics fix its gender-imbalance problem? It’ll take more than research, women say.
Los Angeles teachers go on strike: The number of students in public school classrooms is irrefutably political. What we know about the 5 meetings between Trump and Putin (and more). Did the FBI “overstep” by investigating Trump? Five dealbreakers for confirming Trump’s next attorney general. You know you’re in a constitutional crisis when: The health of the republic may seem imperiled, but this is in many ways a slow-moving catastrophe. The House Democrats’ colossal election reform bill could save American democracy. John Bolton’s obsession with fighting Iran is making Trump policy more dangerous. They are here because we are there. Louise Matsakis on MacKenzie Bezos and the myth of the lone genius founder.