From Vox, David Roberts on the Green New Deal, explained. Why a Green New Deal is a great idea: It links public responsibility, ecological sanity, and economic justice at a moment of manifest political irresponsibility. John Quiggin on the Green New Deal: “The most important demand should be a reduction in working hours, with no offsetting change in wages”. We need more than solar and wind to power the Green New Deal. Stephanie Kelton, Andres Bernal, and Greg Carlock on how we can pay for a Green New Deal. Green Leftists prepare to give Democratic candidates hell. Here’s one fight the Green New Deal should avoid for now. Michael Grunwald on the trouble with the “Green New Deal”. Some of the biggest green groups have cold feet over the “Green New Deal”.