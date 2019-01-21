From Intelligencer, Eric Levitz on how the Right’s case against soaking the rich is dirt poor; and we don’t need more moral elites — we need less powerful ones. What ads in the New Yorker magazine tell us about the American oligarchy. Why aren’t rich people happy with the money they have? America’s 1% hasn’t controlled this much wealth since before the Great Depression. Loopholes allow families to pass money from generation to generation — forever. Do we really need billionaires? Lyta Gold and Lizzy Price on 11 billionaires who need shaming. If the rich really want to “do good”, they should become class traitors like FDR. America needs economic rights — now is the time to push for them.