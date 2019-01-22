Mette Eilstrup-Sangiovanni (Cambridge): Why the World Needs an International Cyberwar Convention. How social media became a weapon of war: Sean Illing interviews Peter W. Singer, co-author of LikeWar: The Weaponization of Social Media (and more). Christopher Clark reviews The Future of War: A History by Lawrence Freedman and Future War: Preparing for the New Global Battlefield by Robert H. Latiff. Are killer robots the future of war? Parsing the facts on autonomous weapons. Ioannis Kalpouzos (City): The Armed Drone. Michael C. Horowitz a way to rein in drone proliferation. Erik Lin-Greenberg (Columbia): Game of Drones: The Effect of Remote Warfighting Technology on Conflict Escalation (Evidence from Wargames). Anna Feuer reviews The Eye of War: Military Perception from the Telescope to the Drone by Antoine Bousquet.