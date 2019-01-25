Evan Selinger (RIT) and Brett M. Frischmann (Villanova): 21st Century Techno-Social Engineering. What 2018 looked like fifty years ago: A book of technology predictions makes distressing reading at the end of a year that, a golden anniversary ago, looked positively thrilling. A 1970s essay predicted Silicon Valley’s high-minded tyranny. John Naughton reviews The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power by Shoshana Zuboff (and more). Big Tech loves disruption, when they’re doing the disruption. Why do we keep praising Silicon Valley for reinventing the wheel? Kashmir Hill on life without the tech giants. The age of tech is over.

Sundar Pichai of Google: “Technology doesn’t solve humanity’s problems”. The big-data makeover of humanity could be a recipe for disaster: Steve Paulson interviews Yuval Noah Harari, author of 21 Lessons for the 21st Century. The futurist philosopher Yuval Noah Harari thinks Silicon Valley is an engine of dystopian ruin — so why do the digital elite adore him so?