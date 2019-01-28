Victoria Dobrynskaya and Julia Kishilova (HSE): LEGO: The Toy of Smart Investors (“We find that LEGO investments outperform large stocks, bonds, gold and other alternative investments”). What is the Indigenous Peoples Movement? GOP moves to block anyone from running a 2020 primary challenge against Trump. Remembering the Holocaust in an era of rising anti-Semitism. “Get me Roger Stone”: What to make of the “Dirty Trickster’s” indictment (and more). Julian Sanchez on Mueller’s real target in the Roger Stone indictment. Why are Democrats freaking out about “electability”? Bernie Sanders has some unfinished business. Ex–Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz could get Trump re-elected.
Right-wing media split over Trump’s shutdown decision: Did he cave or was it a master stroke? Sickouts and strike threats stopped the government shutdown (and more). The government is reopened (for now) — but the recovery process may take a while (and more). End of shutdown still leaves contract workers hanging. How the shutdown reordered American life. The Equal Rights Amendment is not dead yet. The hidden automation agenda of the Davos elite: In public, executives wring their hands over automation’s negative consequences for workers — in private, they talk about how they are racing to automate. Elizabeth Warren to propose spreading the wealth around. AI finds traces of a lost species in human DNA.