As a deep freeze grips the US, Chicago will be colder than parts of Antarctica. Jennifer Francis on how frigid polar vortex blasts are connected to global warming. Here’s how global warming leads to colder winters in the Northeast (and more). Extremes of weather: One of the greatest symptoms of climate change. The planet has seen sudden warming before — it wiped out almost everything. Across America, climate change is already disrupting lives. Americans are worried about climate change — but don’t want to pay much to fix it. Billionaires are the leading cause of climate change: As the world faces environmental disaster on a biblical scale, it’s important to remember exactly who brought us here. In the face of climate apocalypse, the rich have been devising escape plans — what happens when they opt out of democratic preparation for emergencies? Climate action must now focus on the global rich and their corporations.
If you can’t deny it, downplay it: How capitalists talk about climate change. A science journal funded by Peter Thiel is running articles dismissing climate change and evolution. Many Americans think that climate-change deniers “get what they deserve” when disasters strike. “Innovation”: David Roberts on the latest GOP smokescreen on climate change policy. A coal baron’s takeover of the EPA is nearly complete: Andrew Wheeler used to lobby for Murray Energy — now he’s making its CEO’s deregulatory dreams a reality. Trump used the polar vortex to mock global warming — this map shows how wrong he is. NOAA seems to be fact checking Trump: Is it trolling, if scientists who know what they’re talking about do it?