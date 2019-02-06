Peter Egge Langsather, Haakon Gjerlow, and Martin G. Soyland (Oslo): Is All PR Good PR? How the Content of Media Exposure Affects Candidate Popularity. Why we’re all better off working for the collective good. Why the wall matters: The more symbolically important Trump’s border fight gets, the more desperately he needs to build a literal wall. If Trump declares a national emergency, Pelosi can jam Republicans — here’s how. Trump’s options for wall shrink as Republicans balk at national emergency declaration. Shutdown shuts out the next generation of public servants. Time and time again, hyped claims of rampant illegal voting turn out to be untrue. The introduction to A People’s Constitution: The Everyday Life of Law in the Indian Republic by Rohit De.
Cass Sunstein (Harvard): #MeToo as a Revolutionary Cascade. Mass starvation is a crime — it’s time we treated it that way: The famine in Yemen is not simply “man-made” — particular men are responsible, and they should be brought to justice (and more). The pathology of prejudice: Erika Hayasaki on what neuroscience tells us about the persistence of hatred. David Malpass, Trump’s World Bank-hating pick for World Bank president, explained. How the record number of female lawmakers will — and won’t — change Congress. Trump admin: Reuniting migrant families may not be possible. Brian Beutler on Ralph Northam’s lasting shame. Blackface is the tip of the iceberg: The structural problems we need to solve lie at the roots of American society.