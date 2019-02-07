Brink Lindsey, Steven Teles, Will Wilkinson, and Samuel Hammond (Niskanen): The Center Can Hold: Public Policy for an Age of Extremes. What does it mean for the United States to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s president? (and more) The Monroe Doctrine may be dead in Latin America, but its ghost still haunts the White House. From the African American Intellectual History Society’s Black Perspectives, an online forum on Frederick Douglass @ 200. Jane Landers on how she digs through archives to unearth hidden stories from African-American history. It’s time for think tanks and universities to take the democracy pledge. Trump’s State of the Union was a preview of his 2020 strategy. Nancy Pelosi: House Speaker or Congressional gangster? Monica Hesse on the exquisite shade of Nancy Pelosi’s applause at the State of the Union.
Agneta Fischer (Amsterdam), Eran Halperin (IDC Herzliya), Daphna Canetti (Haifa), and Alba Jasini (Leuven): Why We Hate. David Uberti on the future of the #SlatePitch in Trump’s world. “It’s a mess”: Race and gender fault lines in Virginia cripple Democrats (and more). The complete and utter collapse of Virginia’s Democratic Party. Was Eric Hobsbawm a dangerous Communist? Austin Carr goes inside Wisconsin’s disastrous $4.5 billion deal with Foxconn. Who’s afraid of budget deficits? Jason Furman and Lawrence H. Summers on how Washington should end its debt obsession. All the reasons the 2020 census is shaping up to be a disaster. An idea for Electoral College reform that both parties might actually like.