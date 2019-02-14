Shivam Lohani (BIAS): Social Engineering: Hacking into Humans. Is our constant use of digital technologies affecting our brain health? Daniel Susser (Penn State), Beate Roessler (Amsterdam), and Helen Nissenbaum (Cornell): Online Manipulation: Hidden Influences in a Digital World. We’re all just starting to realize the power of personal data. The Internet is a privacy disaster — but we still don’t know how to talk about it. The world is choking on digital pollution. Can Google be more than an advertising company? Facebook and Google’s targeted advertising is ruining the Internet and breaking the world. Without social organizations, social technologies will eat us alive.

The most powerful person in Silicon Valley: Billionaire Masayoshi Son — not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, or Mark Zuckerberg — has the most audacious vision for an AI-powered utopia where machines control how we live. The power of platforms: Janosik Herder on how biopolitical companies threaten democracy. The new American empire: What is the internet if not a modern panopticon — but it is a two-sided one, a panopticon that can be turned around.