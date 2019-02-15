Mark Fenster (Florida): “Bullets of Truth”: Julian Assange and the Politics of Transparency. Eleonore Neufeld (USC): An Essentialist Theory of the Meaning of Slurs. What we don’t talk about when we talk about serial killers. Fake news: The medium is not the message. J. T. Roane interviews Kellie Carter Jackson, author of Force and Freedom: Black Abolitionists and the Politics of Violence. In U.S. and Britain, a permanent sense of crisis. Rare interview with captured scientist raises alarm over Islamic State chemical weapons program. The political scientist Donald Trump should read: Ezra Klein reviews Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign by Frances E. Lee. You can download Qualitative Freedom: Autonomy in Cosmopolitan Responsibility by Claus Dierksmeier.
From Essays in Philosophy, a special issue: Is Procreation Immoral? McCabe confirms talks held about recruiting Cabinet members to use 25th Amendment to remove Trump (and more and more and more). One year after the Parkland shooting, is the #NeverAgain movement on track to succeed? (and more and more) What would happen if Trump pardons Manafort? Amazon HQ2 defeat is a win for Queens activists but a “facepalm” for tech leaders (and more and more and more). Amazon will pay a whopping $0 in federal taxes on $11.2 billion profits. The U.S. government and Facebook are negotiating a record, multibillion-dollar fine for the company’s privacy lapses. How the “U-S-A” chant became a political weapon.