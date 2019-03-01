Wealth concentration returning to “levels last seen during the Roaring Twenties”, according to new research. America is an oligarchy — it doesn’t have to be. Among 1-percent earners, where are all the women? How the upper middle class is really doing: Is it more similar to the top 1 percent or the working class? Rich people have been taking your money for 40 years and they still are. Reflections on a quixotic bid for social and economic justice: In rural America, a cascade of billionaire dollars is making sure that democracy cannot grow. How to get filthy rich in America without anyone knowing your name.
Abolish billionaires: A radical idea is gaining adherents on the Left — it’s the perfect way to blunt tech-driven inequality. Abolish libertarians: Centrist defenses of billionaires are poor economics, and we should reject “moderate” attempts to defend the status quo. Bill and Melinda Gates and the problem of the “good billionaire”. Bill Gates: I’ve paid $10 billion in taxes — I should have paid more.
Dawn E. Johnsen (Indiana) and Walter E. Dellinger (Duke): The Constitutionality of a National Wealth Tax. Ari D. Glogower (OSU): A Constitutional Wealth Tax. How a wealth tax would work in the United States. If it weren’t for the estate tax, the majority of the superwealthy’s money would never be taxed. The tax code treats all 1 percenters the same — it wasn’t always this way. For Democrats aiming taxes at the superrich, “the moment belongs to the bold”. Democrats have broken the taboo about raising taxes, and that’s a good thing.