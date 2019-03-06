Simplice A. Asongu and Nicholas Biekpe (Cape Town), Joseph Nnanna (DBN), and Paul N. Acha-Anyi (Johannesburg): Contemporary Drivers of Global Tourism: Evidence from Terrorism and Peace Factors. Elderly Trump critics await Mueller’s report — sometimes until death. The next several months will be nonstop — brace yourself. Can anti-Semitism split Democrats like it split Labour? H.I.V. is reported cured in a second patient, a milestone in the global AIDS epidemic. Some key ideas behind MMT, the theory everyone’s talking about. Why did it take 10 years for America to leave Michael Jackson’s Neverland? (and more and more) What is common, what is rare: Why extraordinary events cannot eclipse everyday racism.
From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Global Trends in Democracy: Background, U.S. Policy, and Issues for Congress. How a flare-up at Harvard Law could undermine legal rights for everybody else. “Remain in Mexico”: Trump’s quietly expanding crackdown on asylum seekers, explained. An extremely comprehensive guide to House Judiciary’s investigation. The House’s sweeping new probe may be the biggest threat to Trump yet. Obituary: David Held. Thousands of Algerians are protesting to force their ailing dictator to step aside. Dear Michael Bloomberg: Thank you for not running for president. Yuval Feldman on his book The Law of Good People: Challenging States’ Ability to Regulate Human Behavior.