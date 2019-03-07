Margaret Thornton (ANU): Social Status: The Last Bastion of Discrimination. The Bloomberg bombshell the media missed: Billionaire will work to “retire every single coal plant” by 2030 and then to move America “as quickly as possible away from oil and gas”. Resisting oblivion: Kellylouise Delaney interviews Lena Herzog on documenting disappearing languages. The Mueller report no one’s talking about: Justice Department rules require an accounting of any time supervisors told the special counsel “no” during his work. The Ilhan Omar anti-Semitism controversy, explained: Why her comments about “allegiance” to Israel created such a firestorm — and why it all matters. Five reasons why Republicans won’t abandon Trump like they ditched Nixon.

From the Journal of Tourism, a symposium on the history of dark tourism. Henry Farrell on how Zuckerberg’s announcement changes everything for Facebook. Well played, Madam Speaker: The Democrats are getting the balance between investigatory zeal and caution just right so far. Why the myth of the “savage Indian” persists. Congress’s Trump investigation is going to hurt Trump, not Congress. Beset by a raging civil war and looming famine, the Central African Republic is in shambles. Every Sunday, these historians go to the movies — all in the name of digital community. Why American capital will vote R in 2020: Meet Donald Trump’s base. After decades of decline, Left parties are in the midst of a renaissance — but without a commitment to social roots in the working class, twenty-first century “digital parties” could decline just as their predecessors did.