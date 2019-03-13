From The Rousseauian Mind, ed. Eve Grace and Christopher Kelly, Robin Douglass (King’s College): Inequality. Chantal Thomas (Cornell): Income Inequality and International Economic Law: From Flint, Michigan to the Doha Round, and Back. Stefano Filauro (Rome) and Zachary Parolin (Antwerp): Income Inequality in the European Union and United States: A Comparative Decomposition. Nate Breznau (MZES) and Carola Hommerich (Hokkaido): The Limits of Inequality: Public Support for Social Policy across Rich Democracies. Jonathan Mijs (LSE): The Paradox of Inequality: Income Inequality and Belief in Meritocracy Go Hand in Hand. Jonathan Mijs (LSE): Earning Rent with Your Talent: Modern-Day Inequality Rests on the Power to Define, Transfer and Institutionalize Talent.
World’s 26 richest people own as much as poorest 50%, says Oxfam (and more). Billionaires are storing hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of art on superyachts. The habits of the wealthiest mirror the supposed “pathologies” of the poor — but while those in poverty are called lazy, the rich are dubbed bon vivants. “We’re all passengers in a billionaire hijacking”: Richard Feloni interviews Anand Giridharadas, author of Winners Take All.